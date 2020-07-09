Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Marshals nab Portland man for kidap, assault

Crime

Jevauhn Hampton faces 18 charges

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Jevauhn Hampton faces 18 charges, including kidnap and assault, July 9 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted for a June domestic violence kidnapping and assault was arrested in Northeast Portland on Wednesday and charged with 18 crimes.

Jevauhn Hampton was taken into custody by US Marshals in the 10700 block of NE Weidler Street, Portland police said. Authorities said they also found a gun during their search.

The 21-year-old was charged with kidnapping, assault and burglary all connected to the June 3 domestic violence investigation. He’s also charged with 15 lesser charges with multiple victims.

Hampton was booked into the Multnomah County jail.

The Portland Women’s Crisis Line provides access to advocacy services, including confidential peer support, information and referrals to community resources. The PWCL 24 hour crisis line can be reached at 503.235.5333, or 1.888.235.5333.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss