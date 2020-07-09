Marshals nab Portland man for kidap, assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted for a June domestic violence kidnapping and assault was arrested in Northeast Portland on Wednesday and charged with 18 crimes.

Jevauhn Hampton was taken into custody by US Marshals in the 10700 block of NE Weidler Street, Portland police said. Authorities said they also found a gun during their search.

The 21-year-old was charged with kidnapping, assault and burglary all connected to the June 3 domestic violence investigation. He’s also charged with 15 lesser charges with multiple victims.

Hampton was booked into the Multnomah County jail.

The Portland Women’s Crisis Line provides access to advocacy services, including confidential peer support, information and referrals to community resources. The PWCL 24 hour crisis line can be reached at 503.235.5333, or 1.888.235.5333.