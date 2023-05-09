PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of killing a woman near the Reed College campus in April was arrested in Vancouver on Monday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

U.S. Marshals and the Vancouver Police Department arrested 29-year-old Adam Jamal Burns for murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon after police say he shot 28-year-old April Nicole Newcomb-Cripe on April 15.

Burns was booked into the Clark County Jail and will remain in Washington during the extradition process, PPB said in a release.

The case

Authorities say Burns fled the scene around 11:25 p.m. before officers arrived at the Wimbledon Square and Gardens apartment complex at 2800 Southeast Colt Drive, where they found Newcomb-Cripe deceased. The Medical Examiner later determined that she died of homicide by gunshot wound.

Jamie Bridenbaker and Dustin Olson said they were inside their apartment when they heard a rapid succession of gunshots.

“It was a pop-pop-pop, like 3 right in a row. And we just got right up and then there were 2 more before we could get out,” Olson said. “Jamie went straight to see if she could help. I made sure the girls were OK.”

Bridenbaker rushed out and held the woman’s hand as she died. She said Newcomb-Cripe was a mother of two young children, but didn’t say anything to her because she “couldn’t talk.”

Dustin Olson and Jamie Bridenbaker heard the shots that killed a woman at the Wimbledon Square Gardens apartment complex near Reed College in Portland, April 17, 2023 (KOIN)

“When I got out there she still had a little bit of a pulse. There was two people on the phone with 911. We thought ambulances were coming, police pulled in, I didn’t see a single ambulance,” Bridenbaker said. “That’s what’s bothering me.”

