PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A K-5 school in Gresham is searching for the person who stole expensive equipment and the mascot from the school.

Rockwood Preparatory Academy posted photos online and said Rocky the Raccoon was stolen overnight Wednesday. One of the photos they posted was of the suspect.

Rockwood Preparatory Academy in Gresham shared this surveillance photo of the suspect they believe stole their school mascot and projector on January 11, 2023. Photo courtesy John Nelson Danielle Barnard & Maria McCollum

The thief also ripped an expensive, mounted projector off the wall.

Rockwood Preparatory Academy said the theft came on the heels of massive flooding and damage to the school.

Anyone who sees Rocky’s head anywhere is asked to contact the Gresham Police department at 503-823-3333.