Masked suspects sought after Salem home invasion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem woman ran to her neighbor’s house when 2 masked men reportedly broke into her and her boyfriend’s trailer and assaulted them on Saturday night.

Marion County deputies reached the scene at Southeast McClellan Road around 10:30 p.m. The 24-year-old victim told them she fled to a neighbor’s house to call for help. In the time it took for authorities to arrive, neither the suspects or the boyfriend were found at the scene.

The boyfriend, 34-year-old Mark Simpson, was located hours later in Stayton. Local police found him at a convenience store. Simpson told detectives he was able to flee the home during the break-in; he walked to Stayton after hiding in the area. He was not injured in the incident.

The suspects have yet to be found. Both individuals were wearing hooded jackets, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, but no further details were disclosed.

No other information is available at this time.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.