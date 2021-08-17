Massage therapist arrested for alleged sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A massage therapist is under investigation for inappropriately touching two clients at the SC Massage Clinic in Beaverton, the Beaverton Police Department said Tuesday.

50-year-old Somsay Cheun was arrested July 15 after two people spoke out about inappropriate massages they received between 2019 and 2020. Police believe there could be more victims.

The Oregon State Board of Massage Therapists has also opened an investigation into Cheun’s history.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective C. Herring at cherring@beavertonoregon.gov.

