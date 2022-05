PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police made a massive drug bust — collecting enough fentanyl powder to kill a million people.

That’s how many deaths the two kilograms of fentanyl found could have caused. PPB tweeted in addition to the powder found, 10,600 counterfeit M30 pills believed to contain fentanyl were also recovered.

The drugs found are reportedly worth $147,000.