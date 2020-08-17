Massive street racing crowd blocks traffic in North Portland

Large portions of the street were blocked by cars and people

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A massive group of street racers shut down traffic as they spun out in North Portland on Sunday night.

Police say they received multiple calls for street racing overnight and video shows cars drifting amongst a large crowd. The group had gathered along Northeast MLK Boulevard and Northeast Columbia Boulevard while the crowd made a circle and drivers took turns spinning out.

Police say street racing has been an ongoing problem for years, particularly in North Portland. Officers have previously described the street racing scene in the city as “very organized.”

Earlier this year, the Portland Police Bureau put a concentrated effort on arresting street racers, after street racers took over the Fremont Bridge. Police have long said that street racing is resource-intensive — and they sometimes do not have enough officers to safely respond.