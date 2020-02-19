Matthew Veatch pleads guilty in DeRosier case

Matthew Veatch pleaded guilty for his role in the death of Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier, February 18, 2020 (KOIN)

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KOIN) — Matthew Veatch, who helpled Brian Butts elude capture after Butts killed Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier, changed his plea to guilty Tuesday.

Veatch helped Butts after DeRosier was shot to death along a Cowlitz County road in April 2019 as he approached Butts.

Butts was shot and killed after a 24-hour search.

Veatch will be sentenced in March.

The background

Matthew Veatch and his brother Michael Veatch were taken into custody in the days after DeRosier was slain. One brother was directly related to the case and the other was taken in on unrelated warrants.

According to court documents, officers found Matthew Veatch at a home on Modrow Road around 2 a.m. April 14, during the massive manhunt in the hours after DeRosier was shot. Matthew Veatch told the officer he’d heard gunshots near his Fallert Road home and about 10 minutes later, Brian Butts arrived from the bushes.

Matthew Veatch said Butts gave him a handgun to “get rid of” and he locked it in his own gun cabinet. Court documents say Veatch admitted to leading Butts away on foot. As they walked for hours toward Modrow Road, Butts told Veatch he had shot a cop. Butts hid in a barn in the woods and Veatch told the officer he didn’t know where Butts was.

Michael Veatch was killed a few months later following a shootout along a St. Helens road.