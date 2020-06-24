Day 2 of sentencing for MAX killer Jeremy Christian

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The sentencing of convicted killer Jeremy Christian continues into a second day Wednesday as victims impacted by the MAX train killings continue to make their statements.
When the court video feed dropped out shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Judge Cheryl Albrecht ruled the sentencing would pick up at 9 a.m. Wednesday. KOIN.com will stream the hearing.
Shawn Forde, who was the first person to stand up to Christian on the Green Line train May 26, 2017, will finish his impact statement. Others will follow. It’s expected Micah Fletcher, who survived the attack, will also speak.
Christian tossed from courtroom
Shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, victim impact statements began. The first to take the stand was Demetria Hester, who was very direct.
“You are a waste of breath. When you die and go to hell, I hope you rot,” Hester said.
Before she was done, Christian stood up at the defense table, ripped off his facemask and screamed at her: “I should have killed you!”
He was handcuffed by deputies and immediately led out of the courtroom.
“Mr. Christian was warned that if he acted out in court, he would be removed,” Judge Albrecht said. “He will not be coming back to court.”
Christian was not be in court for the rest of the victim impact statements on Tuesday, but may be allowed back in for allocution and sentencing on Wednesday.
Warning: Graphic Language
Christian, who killed Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and critically wounded Micah Fletcher on the Green Line as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center in the afternoon of May 26, 2017, faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
He pleaded not guilty on 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.
The jury that unanimously convicted him on all 12 charges on February 21, 2020 also reached a unanimous conclusion on enhanced factors that Judge Albrecht can use when she imposes his prison sentence.
Those 6 factors are:
- That there is a high probability that the defendant cannot be rehabilitated.
- That the defendant’s crimes were precipitated by his unreasonable racial and religious bias.
- That the defendant demonstrated no remorse for his acts.
- That the defendant’s acts demonstrated his callous disregard for the value of human life.
- That the defendant is likely to commit future acts of violence.
- That defendant was at least 18 years of age at the time the murders were committed.
