MAX killer Jeremy Christian to be sentenced Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four months after a jury unanimously convicted him of killing 2 people and critically wounding a third on a MAX train 3 years ago, Jeremy Christian will be sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Only 19 people will be in Judge Cheryl Albrecht’s courtroom for the sentencing in an effort to ensure physical distancing is maintained during the proceeding. As many as 15 people may provide victim impact statements before sentencing is officially imposed on the killer. Those people will either take the stand by video or will come from a holding area to make their statement on the witness stand.

The bailiff hands Judge Cheryl Albrecht the jury’s decision in the sentencing hearing for convicted killer Jeremy Christian, February 27, 2020 (KOIN)

Christian, who killed Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and critically wounded Micah Fletcher on the Green Line as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center in the afternoon of May 26, 2017, faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He pleaded not guilty on 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

The jury that unanimously convicted him on all 12 charges on February 21, 2020 also reached a unanimous conclusion on enhanced factors that Judge Albrecht can use when she imposes his prison sentence.

Jeremy Christian in court for the third week of trial. Monday, February 10, 2020 (KOIN)

PPB Homicide Detective Michele Michaels holds up the murder weapon in the MAX attack during the Jeremy Christian trial, February 4, 2020 (KOIN)

Jeremy Christian and Ricky Best (circled) on the MAX train shortly before the May 26, 2017. Screen grab from video played during the trial, February 5, 2020 (KOIN)

Jeremy Christian gets up as Micah Fletcher, Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best confront him moments before they were stabbed on a MAX train in 2017. Screen grab from video during trial, January 29, 2020

A still frame from May 26, 2017 cell phone video shows Jeremy Christian holding a knife moments before he stabbed 3 people, killing 2. Video shown during his trial, January 28, 2020 (KOIN)

A still photo moments before the stabbing on a MAX Green Line shows Jeremy Christian, left, and Micah Fletcher in a confrontation. Photo released on the first day of trial, January 28, 2020 (KOIN)

This still image taken from cellphone video shows Jeremy Christian (left), Taliesin Namkai-Meche (middle) and Micah Fletcher (right) on May 26, 2017. The image was one of several shown during opening statements of the MAX attack trial, Jan. 28, 2020. (KOIN)

This still image taken from cellphone video shows Jeremy Christian (left), Micah Fletcher (foreground) and Taliesin Namkai-Meche (background) on May 26, 2017. The image was one of several shown during opening statements of the MAX attack trial, Jan. 28, 2020. (KOIN)

Those 6 factors are:

That there is a high probability that the defendant cannot be rehabilitated.

That the defendant’s crimes were precipitated by his unreasonable racial and religious bias.

That the defendant demonstrated no remorse for his acts.

That the defendant’s acts demonstrated his callous disregard for the value of human life.

That the defendant is likely to commit future acts of violence.

That defendant was at least 18 years of age at the time the murders were committed.

