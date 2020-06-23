MAX killer Jeremy Christian to be sentenced Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four months after a jury unanimously convicted him of killing 2 people and critically wounding a third on a MAX train 3 years ago, Jeremy Christian will be sentenced to prison Tuesday.
Only 19 people will be in Judge Cheryl Albrecht’s courtroom for the sentencing in an effort to ensure physical distancing is maintained during the proceeding. As many as 15 people may provide victim impact statements before sentencing is officially imposed on the killer. Those people will either take the stand by video or will come from a holding area to make their statement on the witness stand.
Christian, who killed Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and critically wounded Micah Fletcher on the Green Line as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center in the afternoon of May 26, 2017, faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
He pleaded not guilty on 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.
The jury that unanimously convicted him on all 12 charges on February 21, 2020 also reached a unanimous conclusion on enhanced factors that Judge Albrecht can use when she imposes his prison sentence.
Those 6 factors are:
- That there is a high probability that the defendant cannot be rehabilitated.
- That the defendant’s crimes were precipitated by his unreasonable racial and religious bias.
- That the defendant demonstrated no remorse for his acts.
- That the defendant’s acts demonstrated his callous disregard for the value of human life.
- That the defendant is likely to commit future acts of violence.
- That defendant was at least 18 years of age at the time the murders were committed.
