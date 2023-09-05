Adrian Cummins, 25, will be arraigned for bias crime, assault and robbery charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man accused of stabbing two teenagers on a MAX train in Portland’s Lents neighborhood Saturday evening is expected in court for what authorities allege may have been a racially-motivated crime.

Adrian Cummins, 25, will be arraigned for bias crime, assault and robbery charges around Tuesday afternoon in Portland. Witnesses previously told KOIN 6 News they believed the crime was racially motivated because the 17-year-old victims were Black.

“It was very clearly a hate crime. The suspect was white and the person who got stabbed was Black,” a witness named Siara said. “No words were exchanged.”

Portland Police Bureau also said Cummins’ response to their line of questioning also led detectives to believe the attack was racially motivated.

“The investigation revealed that the suspect caused physical injury to the victims because of his perception of the victims’ race,” investigators said.

That same evening, police say Cummins is believed to have robbed a convenience store at knifepoint at 9100 SE Flavel Street. A knife was discovered near the scene and collected as evidence. No victims were injured during the robbery.

According to court documents, Saturday’s incident follows a charge from April 28 in which police say Cummins, a previously convicted felon, had been in possession of a firearm.

Officers arrested Cummins after he had engaged in a fight with another man on TriMet property. Surveillance video showed that the two men agreed to fight on the platform, and Cummins’ gun fell from his pocket during the fight.

In 2018, Cummins was convicted in Florida for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

