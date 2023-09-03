PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of stabbing two teenagers on a MAX train in Portland’s Lents neighborhood early Saturday evening is facing a bias crime charge in addition to assault and robbery charges, according to authorities.

The charges were brought against the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Adrian Cummins, after he was interrogated by officers with PPB’s Major Crimes Unit. Cummin’s response to the line of questioning led detectives to believe a bias crime was committed, the bureau said.

“The investigation revealed that the suspect caused physical injury to the victims because of his perception of the victims’ race,” PPB said.

A knife recovered from the scene as evidence. (PPB)

Prior to the man’s arrest, a witness to the stabbing told KOIN 6 News that they believed the crime was racially motivated. The witness said that the suspect was white, and the 17-year-old victims were black.

“It was very clearly a hate crime,” the witness said. “The suspect was white and the person who got stabbed was Black,” Siara told KOIN 6 News. “No words were exchanged.”

Following the stabbing, the suspect is believed to have robbed a convenience store at knifepoint on the 9100 block of Flavel Street in Southeast Portland, police said. A knife was discovered near the scene and collected as evidence. No victims were injured during the robbery.

“The Portland Police Bureau investigates all reports of bias-motivated crimes and encourages any member of our community who is the victim of such a crime to contact law enforcement,” PPB said. “Under Oregon law, bias crimes are defined as any criminal act that targets a victim based on the suspect’s perception of the victim’s race, color, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity or national origin. Detectives work to determine whether or not bias elements are present during the reported crime that align with Oregon law.”