May 5 shooting suspect arrested in NE Portland

Police said they recovered a handgun while executing search warrants after arresting shooting suspect Anwar Adams in Portland on Monday, May 17, 2021. (PPB/MCSO)

One person was hurt in the shooting May 5 near NE 82nd Avenue and NE Alberta Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect in a May 5 shooting in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood was arrested this week, police said.

Anwar A. Adams was arrested Monday near the 500 block of NE Holladay Street. The Portland Police Bureau said officers served several search warrants and recovered a gun as well as soft body armor.

The shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. on May 5 near NE 82nd Avenue and NE Alberta Street. Officers found one victim at the scene who was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police searched the area but were unable to find a suspect at the time.

Adams was booked on a U.S. Marshals hold and is being held pending the additional charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder, 1st-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of body armor.