After the fire on May 16, the SW Portland apartment began to collapse Wednesday (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in the arson of a Southwest Portland apartment building is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Garrett A. Repp, 30, faces 31 charges related to a fire that destroyed the May Apartments on Southwest 14th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street.

The charges Repp faces include two counts of first-degree arson, 18 counts of reckless endangering and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Repp is set to appear in court for arraignment just after 2 p.m. on Friday.

