Maywood Park man pulls gun on suspected catalytic converter thieves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people are facing charges after allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Prius after the car’s owner pulled a gun on the suspects, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to the 10000 block of NE Skidmore Street in Maywood Park just before 12:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. When they arrived, deputies learned the person armed with a gun had confronted three people attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his Prius.

Several nearby Portland Police officers responded to assist, according to MCSO.

The three suspects were arrested and taken into custody, according to police.

The man was temporarily detained and had his gun taken away during the investigation. However, the firearm was safely returned soon after the man was released.

Jamie Elizabeth Suran, 30, was charged with:

Attempted theft I, misdemeanor

Possession of heroin

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of oxycodone

Cody James Swartz, 30:

Attempted theft I, misdemeanor

Cesar Camacho-Trujillo, 35:

Attempted theft I

One warrant for theft in the second degree out of Multnomah County (cited)

One warrant for UUMV, elude, reckless driving out of Washington County (held)

The investigation remains open, according to MCSO.