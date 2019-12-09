McMinnville burglary ‘devastating’ for animal shelter

McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — Forty-four years ago, Homeward Bound Pets became Oregon’s first no-kill shelter. They now have a thrift shop in McMinnville with the proceeds going to help the shelter animals.

That’s why an early Saturday morning break-in at the thrift shop is “devastating” for the non-profit, Executive Director Ronnie Vostinak told KOIN 6 News.

Sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. a man in a hoodie came over the fence in the back and broke in.

“We had a little door that they had a window in and they got in and they got it open, came in and spent a couple hours in here,” Vostinak said.

A broken back door window shows how a thief got into Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville, December 9, 2019 (KOIN)

“He got 2 days worth of cash, which is several hundred dollars. He took a flat screen TV and another television, a Coleman lantern, some other odds-and-ends. But being a thrift shop there’s no way that we know everything that was taken.”

Executive Director Ronnie Vostinak of McMinnville’s Homeward Bound Pets, December 9, 2019 (KOIN)

She told KOIN 6 News the community supporters are offering a $1500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. “Pet people are phenomenal,” he said, “and this is an incredible community.”

Alex Preble, who has volunteered at Homeward Bound Pets for more than 3 years, said she “just can’t imagine someone coming in and stealing from us and staying for 2 hours.”

Preble said the thrift shop at 1120 NE Lafayette helps feed the animals and helps the clinic with its work.

Homeward Bound Pets and Thrift Shop in McMinnville, December 9, 2019 (KOIN)

“It just breaks my heart someone would do this,” she said.

The non-profit is working to replace the door and the safe plus installing security cameras inside the store.

Inside Homeward Bound Pets and Thrift Shop in McMinnville, December 9, 2019 (KOIN)

Homeward Bound Pets has a low-cost spay-neuter clinic and a shelter along with their thrift shop, Vostinak said. The proceeds go toward the spay-neuter clinic, to vaccinate, microchip and feed all the animals they have.

Vostinak said they’ve found homes for 600 dogs and cats this year and have taken care of about 900 animals overall.

And the thrift shop, she said, “is vital to our organization. If we didn’t have this we could not do what we do.”

“We are trying very hard to do our best job to provide a place to take care of them and find forever homes,” she said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the McMinnville Police Department at 503.434.7307.

Surveillance photo of a man who broke into Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville early on December 7, 2019 (Courtesy to KOIN)