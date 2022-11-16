PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — McMinnville police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a woman’s car and attempted to elude officers before rolling the car into a ditch.

Police say that 25-year-old Brian A. Nevels of Fort Smith, Ark. was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on multiple charges, including:

Unlawful Entry Into Motor Vehicle (two counts)

Third-degree robbery

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Attempt to Elude

Fail to Perform Duties of a driver (Hit-and-Run)

Reckless Driving

First-degree criminal mischief

Police say that a call came into the Yamhill Communication dispatch center around 11 a.m. from a daycare facility reporting that a man, later identified as Nevels, was outside the building running around and yelling. The facility reportedly went into lockdown for safety purposes.

As an officer was responding to the daycare, a different call from a nearby medical clinic reported that Nevels was in the parking lot threatening patients and attempting to get into vehicles. This facility also reportedly went into lockdown.

According to police, Nevels had stopped a female driver as she drove into the clinic parking lot and carjacked her vehicle by climbing into the passenger side and pushing her out of the car — the victim was reportedly uninjured.

Nevels allegedly drove away in the stolen vehicle, crashing through a gate and crossing the westbound lanes of Hwy 18 to go eastbound. As police pursued Nevels in the stolen car, he reportedly veered off Hwy 18 and rolled the vehicle through a ditch on the north side of the highway. Police were then able to take Nevels into custody.

Police also reportedly discovered that Nevels had attempted to carjack a different vehicle prior to the chase.

The investigation is ongoing and police say additional charges may be added.