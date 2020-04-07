MCSO: 1 arrested after standoff at Salem apartment

SWAT was called out to the scene

Law enforcement at the scene of a standoff in Marion County. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marion County authorities said they have arrested one person after a standoff that lasted almost an hour at a Salem apartment complex Monday night.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office first told residents in the apartment complex of the 3400-block of Silver Cedar Place NE to stay inside around 8:45 p.m. after someone barricaded themselves inside a unit.

SWAT was called out to assist at the scene.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported via Twitter that the suspect inside surrendered and was arrested without further incident.

It is unknown what led up to the standoff with authorities or what charges the suspect now faces.

This is a developing story.

