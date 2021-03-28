MCSO: 1 of 2 teens shot at Four Corners Elementary dies

Crime scene near Four Corners Elementary School in the 4200 block of Durbin Avenue SE (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the two 17-year-old boys recently shot near Four Corners Elementary School in Salem has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, March 24, the two teens were shot in the back parking lot of the school just after 4 p.m. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital — one with critical injuries, the other with non-life threatening injuries.

“Since the day of the shooting, one of the victims had remained hospitalized with critical injuries,” MCSO said in a release Sunday. “Tragically, the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.”

MCSO said second shooting victim has since been released from the hospital.

Two other teens were detained shortly after reports of gunfire, and officers confiscated one gun. One of the suspects was charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree theft. The other juvenile was released to their parents.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office are continuing to follow investigative leads. No additional suspects have been arrested or charged in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the MCSO tip line at 503-540-8079.