PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people, including the accused attacker, were injured during a stabbing in Fairview, authorities confirmed Sunday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said that it happened during a Christmas party in the area of Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 227th Avenue.

Deputies expect the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, and three victims to survive their injuries.

No other information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.