MCSO: Domestic violence victim found in trunk of car

Scott Bowman was arrested and faces charges of kidnapping and domestic violence. December 15, 2019 (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was rescued by police from the trunk of a car she had been locked in Saturday morning in Southeast Portland, said the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

A possible kidnapping was reported to Portland Police just before 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14. Officers found the victim locked in the trunk of a car near SE 104th Avenue and SE Division Street. She was badly injured and paramedics immediately took her to a nearby hospital.

According to authorities, the violent incident started in northern Multnomah County on NW Logie Trail Road, prompting the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to take over the investigation.

Detectives identified the suspect as 36-year-old Scott Bowman. He was arrested on multiple charges, including domestic violence and kidnapping.

No further details on the case were released as the investigation is ongoing.