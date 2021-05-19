MCSO: One unidentified suspect remains in Glenn Otto assault

Suspect involved in the beating that took place at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale on Sunday, May 16 (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported all but one suspect involved in a recent assault in Troutdale have been identified.

Deputies responded to a report of an attack at 1110 E. Historic Columbia River Highway around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, deputies found two brothers injured near the Sandy River.

A group of men was reportedly seen swimming across the river and confronted the victims before violently attacking them, according to MCSO. The group was seen on a video punching, kicking and stomping on at least one of the victims.

One of the men involved, who appears to be wearing salmon-colored shorts in the video, is seen using a large stick to repeatedly strike one victim.

In the 24-hour period following MCSO’s news release, detectives received nearly 100 tips — some of which helped identify the suspects.

The last remaining suspect is seen on video (2:20- 2:25) kicking one of the victims while the victim was on the ground. He was wearing a grey shirt with the number “4” printed on the front and back, dark colored jeans, a grey hat and a necklace.

One of the victims of the assault said the suspects yelled homophobic slurs at them. Because of this, detectives are considering bias crime charges.