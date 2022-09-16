Police are looking for a reckless driver who drove head-on into a deputy’s car (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in tracking down a suspect who allegedly crashed into a deputy’s car.

MCSO says that they have been performing a “safety mission” to reduce gun and traffic violence in East Multnomah County.

They reported that so far these efforts have resulted in 45 traffic stops, five arrests and one firearm seizure.

During this mission, deputies report that they saw a black sedan swerving through traffic.

Deputies say they attempted to stop the vehicle and that the car turned and crashed head-on into the deputy’s car.

There was a deputy and a K9 in the car at the time, and neither was injured.

The suspect reportedly got out of the car and ran into the Mount Hood Community College campus.

Police set up a perimeter but were unable to stop the suspect.

“I’m grateful that our deputy and K9 were not hurt as a result of this suspect’s reckless and careless actions,” Sheriff Mike Reese said. “Missions, such as these, interrupt violence and deter criminal activity, and they have made a positive impact in the communities we serve, and we will continue the missions into the future.”

MSCO ask anyone in the area of NE Kane Drive and NE 23rd Street in Gresham between 1:45 and 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 12 who might have footage of the night to reach out at the MCSO confidential tip line at 503-988-0560.