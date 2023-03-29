PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A memorial has grown with balloons, flowers and candles since its creation over the weekend, after a broad daylight shooting on Saturday resulted in the deaths of two teens and one 20-year-old in North Portland.

Portland police say the victims were 17-year-old Eskender Tamra and 19-year-old Babu Daudi, and 20-year-old Patrick Johnson Junior.

Portland Public Schools has confirmed that Tamra and Daudi were high school students.

According to their autopsies, all three homicides were from gunshot wounds.

Dr. J.W. Matt Hennessee, a local pastor, said he was “extremely distraught” when he heard the news.

“Really sad to see that three young people lose their lives in broad daylight and that those who are causing shootings seems to have no concern for perpetuating such crime in broad daylight with no worries about being caught or stopped,” he said.

PPS sent a letter to parents following the mass shooting that said Eskender Tamra was an 11th Grade student at Franklin who was “a quiet, reserved, and respectful individual, whose smile and laugh could brighten any room.”

That letter goes on to say the school will have grief support staff on campus when students get back from Spring Break.

