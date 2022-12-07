PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Police Department says two men, ages 19 and 22, were shot in a grocery store parking lot Tuesday night before being found nearly a mile away.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of Lancaster Drive SE and Rickey Street SE around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, however, the suspect and victims had already left.

A witness told police that a person inside a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle before both drove away, SPD said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office then received a report of two gunshot victims in a parking lot off Lancaster Drive Southeast and State Street. Officials said the two men were taken to Salem Health Hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

No suspect information has been released.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.