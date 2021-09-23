‘Menacing’ protester pleads guilty, gets probation

Mark Lee also can't carry a gun or airsoft gun in public

by: Tim Steele

A booking photo of Mark Allen Lee, Aug. 12, 2021. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of pointing a realistic-looking airsoft rifle at a photojournalist during a downtown Portland protest in August pleaded guilty to menacing.

Mark A. Lee was seen carrying a realistic-looking airsoft rifle while wearing camouflage and a military-style tactical vest following an event at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on August 8. Lee then called 911 to report he was being followed.

The 23-year-old was given 2 years probation. If he doesn’t violate that probation for a year, a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapons will be dropped.

As part of his probation, Lee will not be able to carry a gun or airsoft gun at any public gathering.

A far-right extremist points his rifle at Willamette Week journalist Justin Yau on August 8, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. After taking the man into custody, police later confirmed the rifle was a replica airsoft weapon. Anti-fascists and far-right extremists clashed near a religious gathering in downtown Portland for the second day in a row without a police response. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

