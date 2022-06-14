PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of killing three people in Portland will be in court again Tuesday, this time for a judge to assess his mental stability.

The fitness to proceed hearing for Joseph Banks is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.



Banks is accused of killing 55-year-old Mark Johnson in early March.

Prosecutors say almost two months to the day before shooting and killing Johnson — Banks took the life of 39-year-old Isaiah Hurst. Authorities said on January 2, Banks shot Hurst in the Piedmont neighborhood, in broad daylight.

Exactly four weeks later on February 2, and once again in broad daylight, investigators said Banks shot and killed 35-year-old Jeff Ramirez.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said there are survivors of Banks alleged crimes.

The DA told KOIN 6 the same day Banks reportedly killed Ramirez, he also shot Stephen Barrera. He is also accused of shooting and injuring two people in late February.