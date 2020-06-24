Middle school track coach charged with sex abuse of teen

Jubentino Guzman allegedly admitted to having a relationship with the victim for several months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old track coach at a Woodburn middle school has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a former student, police said.

The Woodburn Police Department said it received a tip last week about a sexually-explicit video going around social media showing Jubentino Guzman with a 16-year-old. Guzman was a track coach at French Prairie Middle School.

Guzman told investigators his relationship with the teen had been going on for several months, according to police. The victim was a former student at the middle school while Guzman worked there.

Guzman was booked into the Marion County jail on charges of 3rd-degree sex abuse, 1st-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, possession of child pornography and official misconduct.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Linda Hedricks at 503.982.2345.