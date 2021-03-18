Mill City assault suspect arrested after month-long search

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After one month of searching for him, deputies arrested a man accused of striking someone with a machete-like instrument in Mill City.

The assault happened on February 19, just before 1:30 p.m. A Mill City 7-Eleven employee told deputies that a man, later identified as 37-year-old Klint Wise, was seen striking another man with a “large cutting instrument similar to a machete.” Wise fled the location, leaving the victim behind. The victim was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities caught up with Wise nearly a month later.

Deputies responded to a home in Lebanon early Wednesday morning after hearing Wise was possibly there. Once they arrived, deputies found him hiding in the bathroom of the home and arrested him.

Wise was transported to the Linn County Jail and now faces charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.