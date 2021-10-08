Mill Park murder suspect arrested after car chase down I-205

Matthew Clement was identified as a suspect in the deadly shooting of Joshua Newell, which occurred in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood on October 1, 2021. He was arrested after leading authorities on a car chase down I-205 a week later. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A murder suspect was arrested after leading police on a car pursuit down Interstate 205.

Joshua Newell was shot and killed in SE Portland on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.(PPB)

Matthew Clement was identified as a suspect in the deadly shooting of Joshua Newell, which occurred in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood on October 1. Shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Portland police officers spotted Clement driving a black BMW near Southeast Woodstock Boulevard and Southeast 84th Avenue.

When police tried initiating a traffic stop — Clement sped off. The officers then pursued him as he drove south on I-205.

As the 42-year-old suspect fled down the highway, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase and ultimately stopped the car near Southeast Clackamas Road and Southeast Bevington Avenue.

Deputies arrested Clement and handed him off to Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives. He has since been booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, felon possession of a firearm, attempt to elude, reckless driving and finally, a parole violation.

Detectives are still searching for additional information regarding the homicide case. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0781.