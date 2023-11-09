PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Milwaukie City Hall was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat, authorities said.

According to Milwaukie police, a transit employee was told by an individual that they had planted an explosive device inside the building just after 2 p.m.

The building was immediately evacuated and authorities said that officers were already on the scene for a separate call at the Municipal Court Room.

While more officers were en route to the building, police said they received a call from the suspect relaying the same threat of an explosive in city hall.

Officials said that the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Harris Orians, was connected with someone who was in court at the time of the threat and that the two events may have been linked.

City Hall and the suspects’ vehicle were both searched, but authorities said that nothing suspicious was found.

Orians, who lives in unincorporated Clackamas County, was booked and faces charges including first-degree disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration.