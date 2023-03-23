PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Milwaukie man is in custody after he shot toward two people inside a vehicle Wednesday night, police said.

According to Milwaukie police, 31-year-old Jacob Wills was inside a home in the vicinity of Southeast 32nd Avenue and Southeast Hillside Court when he fired a single shot toward the pair. No one was injured in the shooting, however.

Police say Wills knows at least one of the intended targets but did not describe their relationship.

Wills attempted to flee but was ultimately arrested. He is facing attempted murder, second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon charge.

The investigation is ongoing.