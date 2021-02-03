Milwaukie man arrested after stabbing 17-year-old boy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Milwaukie man has been arrested for the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy.

Deputies were called to a reported stabbing at the Fox Pointe Apartments on SE Roethe Road in Milwaukie last Thursday. There, they learned a 60-year-old man, identified as Marion Jack Jameson, had stabbed the young man despite the two not knowing each other.

According to witnesses, the victim had been inside an apartment with his girlfriend, the girlfriend’s juvenile sister, the girls’ mother and the mother’s boyfriend as Jameson was outside the apartment, yelling insults at the mother. Once the mother came outside, she interacted with Jameson and possibly gave him money — but Mr. Jameson reportedly remained upset even after the woman went back inside.

The 17-year-old then went out to confront the man as he was walking away. Jameson then turned, striking the boy. It wasn’t until blood started rushing down his arm that the victim realized he had been stabbed.

Authorities were called and the victim was sent to the hospital to be treated.

Jameson was arrested and now faces charges including second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information on criminal activity involving 60-year-old Jameson or events leading up to the stabbing is urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503.723.4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference CCSO Case # 21-002098.