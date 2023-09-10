PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A minor is facing charges for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after allegedly firing a gun at a Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy during a foot pursuit in Independence near Riverview Park on Saturday night.

The incident began when a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a stolen 2023 Honda Fit in Rickreall at approximately 7:48 p.m. The vehicle fled south on Highway 99 before leading the pursuing deputy into the Monmouth area.

Upon reaching Riverview Park, the driver allegedly left the roadway and continued the pursuit off-road, steering the car along park sidewalks and into landscaping before ultimately crashing into a parked car. Following the crash, five minors exited the car and attempted to elude authorities on foot.

“As the driver was attempting to elude law enforcement by traveling off-road, they eventually ran out of room and collided with a parked vehicle on C Street bordering the park,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Three of the five minors were quickly detained while another passenger fled toward the Independence dog park. During the foot chase, the unnamed juvenile allegedly brandished a gun and fired it at the pursuing deputy.

“Fortunately, the round missed the deputy,” the PCSO said.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area and the minor that fired the weapon was taken into custody, authorities said. The suspect, who authorities say refuses to provide his name or age, was booked into the Yamhill County Juvenile Corrections Facility for the attempted murder of a police officer and the unlawful use of a firearm.

The 17-year-old suspected of driving the vehicle was also arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, the unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving, attempting to elude authorities by vehicle and on foot, and two counts of hit and run.

The fifth passenger was never located, but is not facing any criminal charges, authorities say. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash or the gunshot.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Salem Police Department, Dallas Oregon Police Department, Independence Police Department, Monmouth Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police for their help in bringing this incident to a peaceful ending,” the PCSO said.