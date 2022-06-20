PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A minor was struck by gunfire in Old Town while riding in a car Sunday morning, authorities said.

Portland police received a report of shots fired near NW 2nd and Davis Street.

Once there, officers learned someone had been shot and driven to a nearby hospital. PPB said the victim and others in the car told an officer at the hospital they did not know the suspect or why he shot at them.

PPB said the minor’s injuries were not serious, and no one else in the car was hurt.

Prior to this shooting, authorities said they received two other reports of shots fired in the area.

No arrests have yet been made.