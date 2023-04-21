A 16-year-old in foster care went missing April 18, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. (Courtesy: ODHS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 16-year-old foster child went missing April 18 and is suspected to be in extreme danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Officials say Amelia Patterson may be in Northeast Portland, but may also be in Clackamas, Multnomah or Washington counties. She is 5 feet 6 inches, 200 pounds with purple-black hair and blue eyes, according to ODHS.

The department asks anyone with information about Patterson’s location to call 911.

