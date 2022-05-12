PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a Beaverton teen who was reported missing Monday afternoon and found Tuesday has officially been ruled a homicide.
Here’s what we know about the case of 13-year-old Milana Li so far:
Monday, May 9th
- Beaverton police say Li was reported missing at 1:12 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10th
- A little after 2 p.m. Beaverton Police officers responding to a “suspicious circumstances” call found Li’s body in a small stream in Westside Linear Park, near the intersection of SW Barrows Road and SW Horizon Boulevard.
- Friends and classmates of Li placed flowers near the place where her body was found and called the 13-year-old a “really good friend.”
Wednesday, May 11th
- A medical examiner conducted an autopsy on Li.
- Late in the day, Li’s death is officially ruled a homicide but officials did not disclose the exact manner of her death.
- Officials said that they do not believe there is a threat to the community.
This is a developing story. Stick with KOIN.com and KOIN 6 News for updates.