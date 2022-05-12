PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a Beaverton teen who was reported missing Monday afternoon and found Tuesday has officially been ruled a homicide.

Here’s what we know about the case of 13-year-old Milana Li so far:

Monday, May 9th

Beaverton police say Li was reported missing at 1:12 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10th

A little after 2 p.m. Beaverton Police officers responding to a “suspicious circumstances” call found Li’s body in a small stream in Westside Linear Park, near the intersection of SW Barrows Road and SW Horizon Boulevard.

Friends and classmates of Li placed flowers near the place where her body was found and called the 13-year-old a “really good friend.”

Wednesday, May 11th

A medical examiner conducted an autopsy on Li.

Late in the day, Li’s death is officially ruled a homicide but officials did not disclose the exact manner of her death.

Officials said that they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stick with KOIN.com and KOIN 6 News for updates.