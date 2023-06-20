PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 50-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly firing a number of bullets from his car toward someone he knew in Milwaukie Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the driver of a black Mitsubishi opened fire toward a man standing between 2 parked cars in front of a house on SE Lamphier Street, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. The bullets missed the intended victim and no one else was hurt, officials said.

The driver was later identified as Jayson Paul Lacroix of Clackamas. The Mitsubishi was found parked at an apartment complex in Clackamas where Lacroix was arrested after being spotted trying to leave in a blue sedan.

Investigators said Lacroix knew the man he allegedly tried to shoot.

Lacroix is being held without bail at the Clackamas County Jail. He faces 1st-degree attempted assault, menacing and 2 counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation continues, officials said.