Police: Man arrested after firing at officers in Molalla

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man shot a rifle and sidearm at police officers from a house in the 700 block of West Main Street in Molalla Monday, forcing an evacuation and lockdowns from a nearby grocery store and two schools, the Molalla Police Department said.

The incident started when officers responded to a medical call Monday, Chief Frank Schoenfeld said during a press conference. When police arrived, a man put on body armor and opened fire from inside his house on the responding officers.

Police said there were about 50 people in the area when the man fired his weapons.

“They were in directly in the line of fire, the construction area, the shopping center. We evacuated and locked those areas down,” the chief said.

Three cars were struck by bullets, he said, including two pick-up trucks and a police patrol car. Police spent about 40 minutes convincing the man to surrender, ultimately arresting him safely.

Schoenfeld said there were no injuries, but one officer fired their weapon. The suspect was not harmed, he said.

The suspect “fired from the house, from a window, adjacent to the door. Small and long rifle calibers,” Schoenfeld said. “Officers were not hit, thank goodness. Subject was taken into custody without incident.”

Authorities secured the area, he added, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police have not released the identity of the shooter or the officer who fired their weapon. The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting have not yet been released either. The Oregon State Police is currently leading an investigation.

Resident Ashley Ramirez told KOIN 6 News shootings in Molalla are uncommon. She came home from school and saw “a lot of sheriffs on the street, a lot of cops and I got scared.”

Meanwhile, the Molalla River Middle School and Molalla Elementary School were placed in lockdown around 10:50 a.m. amid the “significant police activity in the neighborhood south of the schools,” according to a statement from the Molalla River School District.

The schools have since returned to normal operations just after noon on Monday.

This is a developing story, please check back.