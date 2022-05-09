No one in custody at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Molotov cocktails were thrown toward the Oregon Right to Life building after a window was broken in a failed attempt to break in, Keizer police said Monday.

The incident happened around 10:35 p.m. Sunday, officials said, and brought responses from Keizer detectives, fire crews and an arson investigator from Salem PD.

Oregon Right to Life officials said there was “minimal damage” to the building.

Two Molotov cocktails were thrown toward the Oregon Right to Life building in Keizer, May 8, 2022 (Keizer PD)

“Understandably, our team is shaken up by this attack. We are committed to taking proper precautions to protect the safety of our staff as we move forward,” said Oregon Right to Life executive director Lois Anderson. “We are thankful for the quick action of our first responders committed to maintaining a safe environment to operate in this community.”

The case is an open and active investigation. Anyone with info is asked to contact Keizer PD: tips@keizer.org or 503.856.3529.