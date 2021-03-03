Montana fugitive caught by K-9 near Sherwood duck pond

Sevin Griego will be extradited to Montana after being caught at a duck pond near Sherwood, March 3, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Montana fugitive being sought by the FBI was captured near a duck pond by a Clackamas County K-9 on Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sevin Griego was spotted in the Tigard area on Sunday. Two days later he was found along SW Ladd Hill Road near Sherwood. When police from Tigard and Sherwood plus deputies from Clackamas County began converging, he ran.

The 21-year-old ran through private property toward the duck pond before he was caught by K-9 Urban, authorities said. He was taken to the Washington County Jail and will be extradited later to Montana.

Officials said he faces up to 100 years in prison on charges related to sexually abusing children.