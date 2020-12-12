Montavilla shooting victim hospitalized; injuries life threatening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person sustained life threatening injuries following a shooting in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood early Saturday.

Portland Police officers responded to reported gunfire in the 8400 block of SE Harrison Street around 3 a.m. Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire nearby in the 8500 block of SE Lincoln Street. Witnesses confirmed at least one person had been shot.

Soon after, a person with gunshot claiming to have been shot near Harrison Park walked in to a nearby hospital, according to PPB.

“The victim sustained life threatening injuries and remains in the care of the hospital this time,” PPB said in a release Saturday.

Police did not immediately provide information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police immediately.

This is a developing story.