More children ruled out in effort to identify girl found in Lincoln Co.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More children have been ruled out as investigators continue working to identify the remains of a young girl found in Lincoln County in December.

The body of the girl was found at a rest stop along the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in Lincoln City — a heavily wooded state park — on December 10, 2020. The girl was between 3-feet-10 and 4-6 and it’s believed to have had long, dark hair. Forensic examinations determined she was between 6.5 and 10 years of age.

Further DNA analysis is forthcoming. The Oregon State Police say the analysis will likely be able to provide additional information on genetic details that may help lead to her identity.

Authorities said they believe the girl died at least a month before her body was found. Back in early January, OSP Captain Tim Fox said there is some information they’re not releasing because this is an active investigation.

According to the OSP, investigators have received over 180 tips regarding the death investigation. Using various investigative techniques, they have been able to rule out 61 people from being the child in question.

While working in coordination with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and various state and local agencies across the country, OSP has publicly ruled out the following children:

Dulce Alavez, age 6, from Bridgeton, NJ

Addyson Gibson, age 12, from Portland, OR

Noelle Johnson, age 7, from Portland, OR

Niayah Bylenga (AKA Niayah Crawford), age 7, from Pendleton, OR or Ritzville, WA

Tarie Price, age 8, from Gretna, NE

Breasia Terrell, age 10, from Davenport, IA

Although they have been ruled out in this investigation, OSP would like to remind the public these children are still missing and to please stay vigilant.

Anyone with information about the identity of the deceased child or the circumstances surrounding her death is urged to call OSP at 800.442.0776 or *OSP (*677).

This is a developing story.