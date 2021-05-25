More of Sara Zghoul’s remains found

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said additional remains of Sara Zghoul were found last week.
28-year-old Zghoul was found dead in a car in Aloha in 2018. However, detectives said some of her remains were not in the car.
35-year-old Jeremiah Johnston was arrested for her murder later that night. He is serving life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree abuse of a corpse in 2019.
It’s unclear what led detectives to her remains last week. They were found in wetlands north of NW Bronson Rd., east of NW 174th Avenue.