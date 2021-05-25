More of Sara Zghoul’s remains found

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said additional remains of Sara Zghoul were found last week.

Jeremiah Johnston was sentenced to life in prison for the brutal 2018 murder of Sara Zghoul, December 4, 2019 (KOIN)

28-year-old Zghoul was found dead in a car in Aloha in 2018. However, detectives said some of her remains were not in the car.

35-year-old Jeremiah Johnston was arrested for her murder later that night. He is serving life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree abuse of a corpse in 2019.

It’s unclear what led detectives to her remains last week. They were found in wetlands north of NW Bronson Rd., east of NW 174th Avenue.