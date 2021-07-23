More officers, agents to patrol downtown Portland this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More officers and agents will be on the streets of Portland this weekend.

The Portland Police Bureau and the FBI announced on Friday morning plans to add more resources to the downtown area. Last weekend, a shooting injured six people and left an 18-year-old girl dead.

Officers will “act as a high visibility presence in the community.” The FBI agents will “provide investigative support and look for any appropriate nexus to federal crimes.”

PPB also said more officers will assist in the early morning hours to respond to calls in the Central Precinct. That means that 911 calls in the North and East Precinct may only be responded to if there is a danger to life safety. Lower priority calls may not be answered. They are urging people to file reports online for smaller incidents.

Also this weekend, Portland is kicking off a celebration for the revitalization and reopening of the downtown district.

The city has organized a weekend of events that are family-friendly including free concerts, a pop-up market and a light display. The weekend is called “Welcome Back to the Heart of Portland.”