More pre-trial rulings expected in Jeremy Christian case

Trial expected to begin later in January

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the trial of Jeremy Christian is set to begin later this month, pre-trial motions and hearings continue to set the rules for the trial.

Judge Cheryl Albrecht is slated to make a decision whether cell phone video of Christian reportedly ranting on a different MAX train the day before 2 people were killed and another seriously wounded will be allowed to be used.

An earlier ruling will allow jurors to tour an identical train car during the trial. It’s unclear yet whether Christian will also be allowed on that tour.

He is accused of killing Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche in a racist-fueled attack in late May 2017.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this case.