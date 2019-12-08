More than 55 shots fired at NE Portland Airbnb party

Portland Police found evidence of more than 55 shots fired outside of a home being used as an Airbnb Friday night. December 6, 2019 (PPB)

Portland Police investigators marked evidence of gunfire along North Gantenbein Avenue Friday, December 6, 2019 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 55 shots were fired from multiple guns outside an Airbnb house party in Northeast Portland Friday night, said Portland Police.

Officers were called out to North Gantenbein Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Dec. 6 after they received several reports of a shooting in the neighborhood. One woman had been shot, said police. Her injuries were not life-threatening, and she was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital.

Investigators found evidence of gunfire in the street outside of a home that was being used as an Airbnb. A party was underway at the house when the shooting occurred, said police, who also said evidence indicated that more than 55 shots were fired from multiple guns.

Airbnb company representatives are working with local police to identify who hosted the party, as well as any other people who might have attended. If you have information about this shooting, contact Detective Jeff McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@portlandoregon.gov.

Airbnb released the following statement in response to Friday night’s shooting:

“This senseless violence has no place in our communities and we are in close communication with the Portland Police Department to offer our support with their investigation. We have removed the booking guest from our platform and are in touch with the host to provide support through our $1 Million Host Guarantee and Host Protection Insurance programs.”

This is an ongoing investigation.