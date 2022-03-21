PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators believe there may be more victims in a serial fraud case where a woman already stands accused of having identifying information on 21 separate people.

Jobee Rene McCann was arrested February 16 following a 7-month investigation, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said one of McCann’s victims, a home-bound woman who hired her, reported on July 13, 2021 she had $60,000 stolen from her bank account. The woman didn’t have any idea who the thief was but told her bank about the fraud, deputies said.

A local dentist’s office also contacted authorities and said they had suspicions about a woman posing as the victim who did a wire transfer of $60,0000 to try and get “major” dental work done.

When McCann’s home was searched, investigators said they found Social Security cards, credit cards, passports and driver’s licenses from 21 different people.

The 35-year-old remains behind bars in the Washington County Jail charged with 7 counts of identity theft, 4 counts each of aggravated identity theft and criminal mistreatment, 3 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and 2 counts each of aggravated theft, heroin possession and meth possession and a single count of theft.

Anyone with information or who thinks they may be a victim is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.629.0111.