Mother hurt, infant rescued, man arrested on 8 charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A domestic violence call in the early hours of Friday quickly escalated when the suspect allegedly used an infant as a shield after crashing his car and confronting Multnomah County deputies.

The incident began around 1:15 a.m. when a woman called for help after being physically assaulted at a home near Powell Butte Nature Park, officials said. The woman also said that in her effort to escape she left her 3-month-old baby behind and she feared for the child’s safety.

The suspect, Zaday Atenogenes Rojas, was believed to also have weapons, authorities said. Deputies was his red Ford SUV speeding away from the scene. As it did, he crashed into another car and a snowbank in the 17400 block of SE Franklin Court.

Rojas allegedly had the infant on his lap and refused to surrender. Instead he got out of his car and held the infant as a shield. Eventually, deputies were able to rescue the infant and arrest Rojas, the sheriff’s office said.

The infant and mother were reunited. Both were checked out at a hospital. The baby was not hurt and the mother is expected to recover.

The 35-year-old Rojas faces 8 separate charges: assault, strangulation, kidnapping, menacing, custodial interference, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and interfering with police officer.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.