PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A yearlong investigation by Portland police landed a mother and son in jail on drug charges, authorities announced on Tuesday.

According to police, Tracie and Chase Harbison, along with three others, were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 20 after search warrants were executed for a home on Northeast 66th Avenue, nearby storage units and a tiny home near Southeast 30th Avenue and Southeast Steele Street.

Federal charges against Tracie and Chase Harbison are pending.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old William Tindell, 33-year-old Ashley Kenney, and 34-year-old Brandon O’Neil were also arrested in connection with Wednesday’s bust, which involved seizing of 12 firearms, methamphetamine, a bag of unknown white pills, a bag of unknown white powder and two stolen vehicles, authorities said.

Tracie Harbison was also arrested in June 2023 in connection with another drug and firearm bust at a home on Northeast Halsey Street, according to police.

Portland police say that bust involved 19 firearms, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, another stolen vehicle, more than $10,000 in cash and “large quantities of ammunition” and body armor being seized.

